Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

SOLV stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. Solventum has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

