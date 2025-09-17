Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $164.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $4,903,554,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

