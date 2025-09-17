Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wendel Price Performance

Shares of Wendel stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Wendel has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $100.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22.

Get Wendel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Wendel

(Get Free Report)

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.