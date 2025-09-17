Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,429,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

BATS JBBB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.