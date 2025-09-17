Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 3.1%

ADM opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

