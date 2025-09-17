Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $212,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $24,867,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,858.55. This trade represents a 67.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $3,840,400.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,120,875 shares in the company, valued at $842,613,138.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,831,764 shares of company stock worth $981,444,059 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWV. Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

