Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

