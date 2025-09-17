Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 24.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.