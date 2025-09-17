Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Nebius Group stock opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

