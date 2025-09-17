Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,707 ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

