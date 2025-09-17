Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $225.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

