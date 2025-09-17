Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,673,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

