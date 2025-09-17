Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

