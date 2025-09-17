Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 182 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 769.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

