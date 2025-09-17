Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.21.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6%

PSA stock opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average is $293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

