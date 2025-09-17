Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $336.28 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

