Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

