West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rothschild Redb

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WST. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.84. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 53,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

