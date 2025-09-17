Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

WDC stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 47.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

