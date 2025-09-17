What is Cormark’s Forecast for Centerra Gold Q3 Earnings?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.47.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.72 and a 52 week high of C$13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

