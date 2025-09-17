What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Heico FY2025 Earnings?

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Heico in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Heico

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $322.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. Heico has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Heico by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,264 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heico by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,232,000 after acquiring an additional 215,530 shares during the period. Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at $40,949,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 2,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other Heico news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.