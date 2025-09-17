WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $85.95. 235,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 209,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 950,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,962,000 after buying an additional 62,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $510,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

