Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wizz Air Stock Down 7.2%

WZZZY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Wizz Air from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

