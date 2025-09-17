Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wizz Air Stock Down 7.2%

WZZZY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Wizz Air from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wizz Air

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.