Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $120.59 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.9147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTKWY

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.