Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 455,700 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $191.66.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

