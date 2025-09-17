Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 455,700 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $191.66.
About Wolters Kluwer
