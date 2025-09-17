Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

NYSE WS opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.89. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,529,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 49.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

