WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised WW International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of WW opened at $29.45 on Monday. WW International has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

