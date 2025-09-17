Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Price Performance

RVNU stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

