Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6222.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $8.60 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.