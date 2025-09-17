Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.46. 2,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 8.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

