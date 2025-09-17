Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FANG

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.69 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

