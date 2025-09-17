Zacks Research Estimates BorgWarner’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7%

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after buying an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,989,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

