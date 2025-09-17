Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CWCO Q3 Earnings

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CWCO opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.58. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $158,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350. This trade represents a 82.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $244,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $3,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,247.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

