Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources
Range Resources Price Performance
RRC opened at $35.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Range Resources
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.