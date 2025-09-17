Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $35.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

