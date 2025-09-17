Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1%

ZURVY stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZURVY. Barclays downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

