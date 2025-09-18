10,400 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,438.40. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,462 shares of company stock worth $23,617,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

