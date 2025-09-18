174,802 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 174,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,995 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,922,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 2,165,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,721,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $17,152,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 320.1% during the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 1,921,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.77.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

