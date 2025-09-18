18,615 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

NYSE:CRK opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

