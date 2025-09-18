1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.94 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 46.02 ($0.63). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 46.15 ($0.63), with a volume of 198,756 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Spatial from GBX 105 to GBX 95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.
1Spatial Stock Performance
About 1Spatial
1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.
