1st Source Corporation $SRCE Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 265.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. 1st Source Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1st Source currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

