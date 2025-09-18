27,499 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.