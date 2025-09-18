3,580 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.