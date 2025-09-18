3,850 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,754 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $203,953,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,025 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

