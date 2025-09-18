42,500 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $653,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 218.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

