4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 1,103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDMT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.86. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

