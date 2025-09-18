72,476 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. $HNST Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Honest in the first quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,064,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 16.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Honest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Honest had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,569.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 410,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,438.05. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 99,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $362,547.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,324.45. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $481,399. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

