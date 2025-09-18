7,383 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $119.82.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

