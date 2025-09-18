Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Receives $32.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AARD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9%

AARD opened at $10.97 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Insider Transactions at Aardvark Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Tien-Li Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,543,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,089.44. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,255.88. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,630.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,419,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,009,000.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

