Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

