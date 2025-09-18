Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.0% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

